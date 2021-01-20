Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSON. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 609.40 ($7.96).

Shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) stock traded up GBX 58.20 ($0.76) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 737.20 ($9.63). 4,384,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 675.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 589.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 737.44 ($9.63).

Pearson plc (PSON.L) Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

