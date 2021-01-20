Short Interest in Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Declines By 16.4%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.

ACGPF stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63. Accell Group has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.52.

About Accell Group

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. The company primarily offers electric, city, recreational, transport, children's, mama, mountain, racing, and folding bikes, as well as speed pedelec; and accessories, such as helmets, clothing, bicycle racks, child trailers, and bags.

