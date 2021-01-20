Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Declines By 17.1%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. 402,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,360.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653 over the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 206,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

