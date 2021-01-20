Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Grows By 16.7%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of AROC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 2,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,867. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. Archrock has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 21.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 636,726 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,252,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 88,976 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Archrock by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 974,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Archrock by 22.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.