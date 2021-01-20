Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Rises By 19.3%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 278,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXLA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Axcella Health by 50.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXLA opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $214.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.