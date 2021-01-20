Short Interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Drops By 16.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 16,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $425,146.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,392 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,411,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,700,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. 28,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,183. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

