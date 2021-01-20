Short Interest in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Increases By 15.5%

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on BKI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KCG started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,166,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

