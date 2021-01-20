Short Interest in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Drops By 17.6%

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 464,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $425.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $333,586.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,476. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

