Short Interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Grows By 16.3%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $106,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,881. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

