Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Declines By 14.6%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ENI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ENI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter.

ENI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,291. ENI has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on E. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

