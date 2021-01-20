Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Expands By 17.0%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

