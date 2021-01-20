Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Drops By 14.1%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 124,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

