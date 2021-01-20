Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Increases By 16.4%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,218,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 1,046,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of GLCNF stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Glencore has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

