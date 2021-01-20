Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Grows By 15.9%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DAX opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $32.03.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

