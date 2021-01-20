Short Interest in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Increases By 15.3%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:HVT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,990. The company has a market cap of $589.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $34.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,572 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 307.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

