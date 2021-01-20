Short Interest in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Increases By 16.4%

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. HD Supply had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in HD Supply by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 57,827 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in HD Supply by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HD Supply by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

