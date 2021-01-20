Short Interest in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Decreases By 17.8%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,286. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $9.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 220.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 331,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 360,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

