Short Interest in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expands By 15.1%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,530,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,199,000 after buying an additional 1,043,307 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HP by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after acquiring an additional 353,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HP by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in HP by 4.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 246,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 146,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

