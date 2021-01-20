Short Interest in InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Drops By 16.7%

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,779,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICLD opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. InterCloud Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get InterCloud Systems alerts:

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.