Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Increases By 18.6%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,696,000 after acquiring an additional 469,386 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,746,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,404,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 840,365 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE:KW opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.