Short Interest in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Rises By 17.4%

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Linde alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.25. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.