Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Declines By 17.0%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,130,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 13,413,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,171.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MMTOF opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

