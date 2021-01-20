Short Interest in National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Declines By 16.6%

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:NHLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 6,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.56. National has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 9,972 shares of National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,425.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 339,071 shares of company stock valued at $875,415. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of National worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

