Short Interest in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Declines By 15.8%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 10,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 80,038 shares of company stock valued at $656,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,276. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $636.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The business had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.