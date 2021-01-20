Short Interest in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Rises By 15.8%

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. 8,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,835. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

