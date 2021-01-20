Short Interest in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Increases By 15.4%

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average is $130.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

