Short Interest in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) Drops By 15.9%

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 100,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The New Home during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The New Home by 149,266.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The New Home during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The New Home during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in The New Home during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

NWHM traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,734. The New Home has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $101.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

