Short Interest in Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Declines By 14.6%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 942,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,053.0 days.

UNPRF stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16.

Get Uniper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.