Short Interest in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Drops By 15.6%

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 859,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.