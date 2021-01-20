Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Drops By 16.7%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YASKY stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $117.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YASKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

