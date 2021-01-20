SHPING (SHPING) Market Cap Tops $172,484.09

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One SHPING token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 223.3% against the dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $172,484.09 and $14,464.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00061143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00542936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.01 or 0.03935515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012954 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.