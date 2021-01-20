Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. 4,146,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,631. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.