Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,623,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 1,933,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,238.0 days.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $54.61.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.