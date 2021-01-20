Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.18. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 13,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00.

About Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.