Simon Charles Benstead Buys 72,000 Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM) Stock

Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM) Director Simon Charles Benstead purchased 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,096,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,814,491.65.

Simon Charles Benstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Simon Charles Benstead acquired 50,000 shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Simon Charles Benstead bought 41,500 shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$5,602.50.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Simon Charles Benstead purchased 7,000 shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$945.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Simon Charles Benstead acquired 1,000 shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$135.00.

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.17. The company had a trading volume of 52,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. Tembo Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$13.12 million and a PE ratio of -150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

