Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

Simulations Plus has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.08, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

