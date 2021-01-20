SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $124.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SITE traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $162.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $175.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average is $132.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

