Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Trading Up 7.5%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) shares traded up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $34.90. 573,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 373,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.25 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

