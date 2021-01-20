Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,290,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 54,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $52,571.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,569.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $25,525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,623 shares in the company, valued at $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,003,292 shares of company stock valued at $39,182,321 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

