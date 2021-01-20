SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given New $15.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $15.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLM. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SLM in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.07.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,352 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in SLM by 268.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 141,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

