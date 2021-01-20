SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $310.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.