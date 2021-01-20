Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Cap of $783,216.07

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $783,216.07 and $311,247.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063910 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.