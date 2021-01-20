SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) Shares Gap Up to $61.50

SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.50, but opened at $65.00. SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) shares last traded at $73.32, with a volume of 10,929 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.14.

In other SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) news, insider Frederic Hervouet bought 51,967 shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £32,219.54 ($42,095.04). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel bought 60,000 shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

About SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF)

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

