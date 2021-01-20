Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. comprises about 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.47% of M.D.C. worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.95. 54,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.