Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 2.31% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of ACRE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. 1,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,662. The company has a market cap of $400.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

