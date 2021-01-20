Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 18,276 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,276 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Jabil worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,219. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,151,347. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,736 shares of company stock worth $4,887,587. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

