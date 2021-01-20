Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,643 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. The Children’s Place makes up approximately 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.74% of The Children’s Place worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $9,468,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 132,541 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

