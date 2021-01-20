Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Tetra Tech worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.92. 8,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,053,384.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

