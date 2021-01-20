SnodeCoin (SND) Price Down 93.2% This Week

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded down 93.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One SnodeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SnodeCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,774.44 and approximately $76.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnodeCoin has traded down 93.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnodeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.63 or 0.00522329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.15 or 0.03826212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016039 BTC.

SnodeCoin Token Profile

SnodeCoin (SND) is a token. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 43,149,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,049,969 tokens. SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnodeCoin is snode.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandcoin project allows its holders to participate in the creation of a crowd-sourced sand quarry project in which non-metallic materials will be mined to generate revenue and buy-back the SND token at a higher price. The SND token is an Ethereum-based asset. “

SnodeCoin Token Trading

SnodeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnodeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnodeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnodeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnodeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnodeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.