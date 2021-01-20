Social Send (SEND) Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $720,179.17 and $3.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001252 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001814 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.